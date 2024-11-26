Sharleene Enters the Spotlight with New Track “Keep Coming Back”

Ghanaian singer/songwriter Sharleene officially makes her debut with a fresh and compelling track titled, “Keep Coming Back” produced by Kwesi Lu. The single is a unique fusion of Afro-Dancehall and Pop. The track also showcases Sharlene’s ability to blend infectious rhythms with emotionally charged storytelling.

“Keep Coming Back” tells a story we all know too well, the seductive pull of a love that’s no good for us. Through her lyrics, Sharleene digs into the painful yet magnetic cycle of toxic relationships, where love is laced with heartbreak and unfulfilled promises. She captures the vulnerability of being drawn back to something destructive, even when the damage is clear.

The song’s Afrobeat groove and dancehall edge create a rich backdrop for Sharleene’s powerful voice, conveying both strength and longing.

Follow her journey and stream her music on all platforms as she steadily captivates audiences with her sound @simplysharleene