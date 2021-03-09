Toronto, ON – “2020” is a short film, co-written & starring Sharma MacDonald, an award-winning Canadian actor and filmmaker of Jamaican Parentage.

“2020” was born out of the impact, both mentally and emotionally the events of 2020 took on MacDonald herself, who believes there are two pandemics occurring…Covid-19 and Racism. “2020” follows the success of MacDonald’s first short film “No Way Out” which she also directed. “2020” tracks the life of a black psychologist who is forced to confront her own suppressed emotions amid the rising tension. “2020” was an Official Selection at New York’s Kwanzaa Film Festival, Ritu Rangam Festival (India), Toronto Black Film Festival, and the Halifax Black Film Festival.

MacDonald is a familiar face to Canadians. Her television credits include host of “Urban Report” on YES TV’s Let’s Talk, National Geographic/Discovery Channel TV series “Breakout” and CTV/NBC’s “Saving Hope.” The always evolving MacDonald has also brought her skills to the theatre, stepping onto the stage in Nora and Delia Ephron’s, Love, Loss and What I Wore.

MacDonald was recognized by The Black Canadians Network as one of the top 150 Black Canadians, in honor of “Canada 150.” Deeply faithful & responsibly connected to her community, MacDonald is committed to bringing the issues confronting it to the forefront. “2020” reflects that commitment and solidifies MacDonald’s passion in her performance as lead actor. Fueled by that passion, the actor, filmmaker & on-air personality continues to lift up her community. Creating & directing “I Rise,” an online series to empower and provide tools and solutions for social change or covering events throughout the city, TD Toronto Jazz Festival, African Fashion Week Toronto, AFROFEST and the Toronto Raptors Championship journey, it is clear…. SharmaMacDonald is focused and determined to make a difference.