Sharp decline in emergency attendance recorded in Bono Region

The National Ambulance Service in the Bono Region attended to 395 emergency cases in the first quarter of 2022 as against 527 within the same period of 2021.

Mr Alfred K. Amoah, the Bono Regional Principal Advanced Emergency Medical Technician who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani said 127 of the cases were recorded in January, while 140 were in February and 128 in March.

He added that 266 of the cases comprised medical referrals, 88 accidents, 31 maternal, one COVID-19 case and nine missteps.

According to him, 30 of the cases involved children less than one year, 38 were between one and 14 years, those of ages 15 and 44 were 184, those between 45 and 59 years were 71 and 70 were those aged 60 years and above, with two unknown ages.

Mr Amoah cautioned the youth to be health-conscious and advised them to be careful when traveling because the highest number of emergency cases the Service attended involved those in the youthful age bracket.

He appealed to the Government, the National Health Insurance Authority Board and Management to include ambulance service on the list of the National Health Insurance Scheme to enable the public to enjoy the services well.