Shatta Bandle reportedly ties the knot with his baby mama

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian Billionaire Shatta Bandle has married his baby mama whom he has two kids with.

Just about a week ago, the diminutive star and social media sensation welcomed his second child with his then-baby mama who has now graduated to become his ‘wife’.

Photos that have gone viral on the internet, capture the moment Shatta Bandle and his beautiful wife whom he has kept her name and other details away from the internet can be seen sitting pretty on a sofa as well-wishers were gathered in their numbers to support them.

Shatta Bandle was wearing a white well-tailored kaftan while his wife also rocked colorful African wear with a touch of European fashion to match up to the big occasion. Shatta Bandle has proven that he’s a very responsible man and needs to be commended for his bravery to sit at the table of men.

Celebrities including Archipalago and a host of others have taken to their social media pages to rain congratulatory messages on the professed billionaire.

by Osafo Daniel

twitter: @iamosafodaniel