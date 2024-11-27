Shatta Bandle Reveals He Comes from a Privileged Background: “I’ve Never Suffered”

Ghanaian socialite and internet personality, Shatta Bandle, has opened up about his privileged upbringing, proudly claiming that he has never experienced hardship.

In a candid interview with Giovanni on The Day Show, Shatta Bandle revealed that he hails from a wealthy family, which has allowed him to live a life free from struggles.

During the interview, Shatta Bandle described his early years as far removed from the difficulties faced by many others. He confidently attributed his comfortable lifestyle to the affluence of his family, stating that they ensured he never lacked anything.

“My family is rich; you can ask about me,” Shatta Bandle said. “When I talk about my wealth, people think I have been poor before. They create this idea that I’ve slept at bus stops or suffered growing up. But no, I have never suffered in my life. Since my childhood, I’ve been a 100% Dbee.” The term “Dbee,” which he uses to describe himself, implies someone from a privileged, wealthy background.

Shatta Bandle also took the opportunity to address rumors regarding his father’s profession. There have been claims that his father was a fetish priest, but the socialite clarified that his father is, in fact, a Mallam, a Muslim religious leader, whom he credited as a key figure in the family’s wealth.

Shatta Bandle’s comments further emphasize his luxurious lifestyle, which has often been a subject of public intrigue, especially due to his larger-than-life persona and social media presence. His openness about his affluent background challenges perceptions about his wealth and reinforces his image as someone who has always lived a life of privilege.