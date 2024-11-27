Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    Shatta Bandle Reveals He Comes from a Privileged Background: “I’ve Never Suffered”

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Ghanaian socialite and internet personality, Shatta Bandle, has opened up about his privileged upbringing, proudly claiming that he has never experienced hardship.

    In a candid interview with Giovanni on The Day Show, Shatta Bandle revealed that he hails from a wealthy family, which has allowed him to live a life free from struggles.

    During the interview, Shatta Bandle described his early years as far removed from the difficulties faced by many others. He confidently attributed his comfortable lifestyle to the affluence of his family, stating that they ensured he never lacked anything.

    “My family is rich; you can ask about me,” Shatta Bandle said. “When I talk about my wealth, people think I have been poor before. They create this idea that I’ve slept at bus stops or suffered growing up. But no, I have never suffered in my life. Since my childhood, I’ve been a 100% Dbee.” The term “Dbee,” which he uses to describe himself, implies someone from a privileged, wealthy background.

    Shatta Bandle also took the opportunity to address rumors regarding his father’s profession. There have been claims that his father was a fetish priest, but the socialite clarified that his father is, in fact, a Mallam, a Muslim religious leader, whom he credited as a key figure in the family’s wealth.

    Shatta Bandle’s comments further emphasize his luxurious lifestyle, which has often been a subject of public intrigue, especially due to his larger-than-life persona and social media presence. His openness about his affluent background challenges perceptions about his wealth and reinforces his image as someone who has always lived a life of privilege.

    Previous article
    Mahamudu Bawumia Proposes Overhaul of Ghana’s Import Duty System
    Next article
    Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Reports GH₵345 Million Savings Through Payroll Monitoring
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE