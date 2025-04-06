Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are above Nigerian artiste, let’s support them – McDan

Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Ghanaian business mogul and Group Chairman of the McDan Group, widely known as McDan, believes that Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are currently the most talented artists in Africa.

According to him, the stage performances and talents of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are exceptional, surpassing even those of Nigerian artists.

Speaking in an interview with NY DJ on BMT Afrika on YouTube, McDan emphasized that these artists deserve greater support.

He urged businessmen to invest in them, describing musicians as ambassadors and highlighting music as a lucrative industry.

“I can tell you that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are some of the most talented artists in Africa. I believe in my heart they need serious support. As a businessman, I see them as our ambassadors, and I feel we need to invest more in them. There are some young people coming up too. I’m not really in that space, but I can say that our musicians are ambassadors, and music is a big business,” McDan said.

“Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are my brothers. I am very close to them. Look, all these Nigerian boys—none of them come close to their talents. Though they are also talented, I am Ghanaian, so I have to speak for Ghana. Their stage presence and style of music are amazing, but I believe some of us need to get closer to them to offer support,” he added.

The business mogul reiterated that musicians serve as ambassadors and that music is a significant business.

However, he admitted that he cannot invest in the industry himself but is willing to support others who wish to enter it.

“It brings in a lot of money—where there’s good money, I smile—but it’s not my space. I’d like to stay back as a godfather, supporting people to get into that space. Not me directly, but guiding and supporting them with both finances and advice. You can’t be everywhere or do everything, but if you’re part of a system, you have to give people a chance,” he explained.