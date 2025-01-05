Shatta Wale Announces Return to Ghana After Successful Show in Jamaica

Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has announced his return to Ghana on Monday following a memorable performance at the Freedom Street concert in Kingston, Jamaica.

In a heartfelt social media post, the “On God” hitmaker expressed his gratitude to his fans, the people of Ghana, and all those who supported his journey, emphasizing how much the experience meant to him.

Shatta Wale took the opportunity to thank everyone involved in making his first performance in Jamaica a success. He specifically acknowledged the support of Jamaican artists, including “Worlboss” Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, and Shawn Storm, for helping make his dream a reality. The post read, “Arriving in Accra on Monday morning to express gratitude to all the SM fans and admirers of Shatta Wale for making this Jamaican trip a success. Thank you, Worlboss Vybzkartel, for this wonderful experience. I also wanna say a big thank you to my team in Ghana and Jamaica for making this a success.”

Performing at Vybez Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert, Shatta Wale made sure to represent Africa, particularly Ghana, to the Jamaican audience. While his performance received a mix of reactions—some praising his energy and others suggesting there was room for improvement—the event marked a significant milestone in Shatta Wale’s international career. His return to Ghana will no doubt be met with excitement from his loyal supporters.