Shatta Wale Calls for Entertainment Industry Reform in Letter to Ghana’s President

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has urged Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, to implement changes in the country’s entertainment industry, advocating for a shift that could bring more professionalism and structure to the space.

In a letter shared on social media, Shatta Wale emphasized the importance of viewing the entertainment industry not just as a source of fun, but as a serious business that young aspiring artists can pursue as a legitimate career. He expressed his hope that, as Mahama is in the process of “resetting” the country, similar reforms could be made to the entertainment sector.

“I wish our new president John Dramani Mahama can also reform our music system to attract more professionals on radio and television, similar to the appointment of new ministers when they assume power,” Shatta Wale wrote. “The entertainment industry needs that change. The younger ones coming can’t go through what some of us have been through.”

He continued by stressing the importance of instilling a professional mindset in the next generation of musicians and creatives, highlighting that music should be seen as a career and not just a pastime for fun. His message underscored a desire for future reforms that would make the entertainment industry more sustainable and rewarding for those entering it.