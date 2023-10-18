Shatta Wale collaborates with Tekno on ‘Incoming’ single

Sensational Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has released his much-anticipated single titled ‘Incoming’ which is already gaining some traction on social media.

The song which features Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tekno, is a single off Shatta Wale’s upcoming ‘KONEKT’ album.

As expected, the mid-tempo song is generating some buzz among some ‘Shatta Movement’ fan base following its release on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The ‘On God’ hitmaker has described the melody as “the beginning of many good things to come from the KONEKT album”

Some fans have described the song as refreshing, eulogising Shatta Wale’s unique musical prowess.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. was recently adjudged Artiste of the Year at the Taabea Ghana Music Awards-UK, 2023.

He also won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award at the same event, beating competition from Epixode and Stonebwoy.

In the midst of the recognition, he has been the talk of town in the past weeks after he settled on a new girlfriend called Maali as well the purported £80,000 he received from his musical performances in the UK.