Shatta Wale, Darkovibes, La Meme Gang And More Headline Second Edition of Guinness Accravaganza in December

Ghana’s premier multi-sensory artsy experience, Guinness Accravaganza has announced the lineup of artistes and talents for the unmissable second edition on Saturday, December 2.

Hosted by the world’s No. 1 stout, Guinness, the second edition of Accravaganza will be a heightened explosion of music, arts, sports and food fitting to start this year’s December festivities on a grand note.

The Guinness Accravaganza stage will host the topmost names in Ghanaian music this year including Shatta Wale who wields the pulse of the capital through his expansive catalogue.

Joining him will be some of Ghana’s top favourites, La Meme Gang, DarkoVibes and Adina whose hit records never fail to turn the party up a notch.

Blending the experience with fresh thrilling sounds, the Guinness Accravaganza will host the most refreshing new names in Ghanaian music today like Darkua, AratheJay and Mestar Oscar, representing the breath of the country’s sonic future and our iconic Pan African campaign “Black shines Brightest”

Staged at Untamed Empire, the same venue for the successful maiden edition, the Guinness Accravaganza has assembled the country’s favourite turntablists DJ Lord, DJ Slim, DJ Sleek and DJ Gunshot who will partner with Randy Walker, Tim Jeezy and Raider as MCs for the December showdown.

The Guinness Accravaganza will stick to its signature fun-packed module, opening its gates at midday for revellers to bask in painting contests, dance challenges, food pairings, sports and unforgettable party moments.

Get your ticket to be part of the Guinness Accravaganza at the Untamed Empire on Saturday, December 2, 2023, via https://Accravaganza.com or the shortcode *920*60*00#.