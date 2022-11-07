Shatta Wale didn’t show up at Hogbetsotso concert

Shatta Wale fails to show up at Hogbetsotso concert; fans

Fans of Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, were left disappointed when he failed to show up at the Eli Beach, Tegbi, where he was billed to perform on Saturday.

The visibly angry Shatta Movement (SM fans), who were at the beach as early as 1900 hours, threw empty bottles on the stage.

At about 0400 hours on Sunday when the stage was completely empty with no artist but the MC continued to assure them that Shatta would show up, they pelted him and the DJ with plastic chairs and bottles filled with sand to register their disappointment.

Some local artists, including budding rapper Chief One, had already thrilled the fans with some of his recent releases in anticipation of the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.

The fans whose hopes were so high, but after five hours, got disappointment, sang along some of Shatta Wale’s songs back to back from the DJ.

Perfect Ativor, an ardent fan of Shatta Wale, who, despite all indications that his favourite performer was not turning up, waited until the situation got somewhat chaotic requiring her to run for safety.

She said, she was hopeful Shatta would show up as she had seen a video of him online telling his fans to expect him at the #HogbetsotsoZa concert.

The musical concert, organised by Ebony Condoms and Onua TV, was part of the 60th Hogbetsotso Festival, which had had a spectacular grand durbar of Chiefs and the people at Anloga.

Meanwhile, one of the organisers who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “Shatta is around, but why he didn’t turn up at the event grounds still remains a mystery. But it’s unsurprising, and it’s not his first time showing such disrespect to his fans.”

“Shatta Wale who has been very critical about the Ghana Music Industry is the same guy who fails to turn up for shows he has been billed to perform. It is so disrespectful and it is high time someone made it known to him,” a disappointed Teacher, Mawuli Torgbor, who had travelled from Aflao, Eli Beach, said.

Another fan, who walked angrily out of the beach premises, shouted, “Shatta and the organisers must be sued.”

It is unclear why Shatta Wale did not turn up at the event, but what is most apparent is that his fans in the Anlo State are displeased.