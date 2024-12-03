Shatta Wale Explains Delay in Settling Legal Dispute with Bullgod

Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has opened up about the ongoing legal issues with his former manager, Bullgod, revealing that the matter remains unresolved despite an agreement to settle out of court.

Bullgod had previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Shatta Wale after accusations made by the artist in 2022, and in March 2023, both parties agreed to settle the case amicably.

According to Shatta Wale, an amount of GH₵100,000 was agreed upon as a settlement, which was to be paid to Bullgod. However, the payment has not yet been made, and Shatta Wale has explained why.

In an interview on BTM Afrika with NY DJ, Shatta revealed that they had made arrangements to pay the agreed sum, but the delay was due to Bullgod’s absence from the country at the time. “Nobody has defaulted in paying Bullgod’s money. He wasn’t even chasing the money. He wasn’t in Ghana when we wanted to pay him; he was in America,” Shatta stated. He added that once Bullgod returned to Ghana, they attempted to reach out to him, but the payment was not completed.

Shatta further claimed that Bullgod’s decision to revisit the court is unnecessary, as he believes the case was already settled. “It’s a waste of time,” Shatta said, suggesting that Bullgod is fond of engaging in legal battles due to his proximity to the court. “When a chicken clucks, he goes to court,” Shatta quipped, implying that Bullgod is always ready for litigation due to his close relationship with the legal system.

This legal dispute stems from Shatta Wale’s previous threat to expose Bullgod’s alleged involvement in the death of late artist manager Fennec Okyere, among other issues. Despite the out-of-court settlement reached earlier, Shatta Wale has yet to fulfill his commitment to pay the legal fee, leaving the matter unresolved.