Shatta Wale, Fireboy DML shake Afrochella 2022 opening day

It was a night of epic performances from numerous artistes at the 2022 edition of the Afrochella Festival at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

Shatta Wale, who is arguably one of Ghana’s best performers, delivered another masterclass on the opening day of the two-day festival, as he lit up the venue with some startling performances.

The self-acclaimed “Landlord” of Ghana music, after a successful show at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday, once again delivered a show-stopping performance to thousands gathered at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Shatta Wale undoubtedly brought energy to the stage as he performed some of his hit songs, including “1 Don,” ” On God,” “Ayoo,” “Gringo,” and “Taking Over,” among others, to the thousands of music fans from across the globe.

Nigerian Afrobeat star Fireboy DML, on the other hand, brought some fire to the stage as he set the music festival ablaze with back-to-back hit jams.

Dressed in his gentle costume, Fireboy DML was ruthless with his stagecraft, having performed some songs including “Badana,” “Peru,” “Vibration,” “Like I Do,” and many more.

The night was full of musical thrills from the likes of Stonebwoy, Ayra Starr, Gyakie, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, and Medikal.

The second day of Afrochella 2022 promises lots of excitement with a star-studded artiste line-up including Burna Boy, Asake, Fally Ipupa, Kidi, Pheelz, Young Stunna, and Albi-X.

There would also be performances by some of Ghana’s finest musicians, including Mzbel, Kwaw Kese, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, and Praye, who would relive the glory days of Ghanaian music with timeless hit songs.