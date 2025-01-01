Shatta Wale Hails Vybz Kartel as an ‘Angel’ in Africa at Jamaica Concert

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has expressed deep admiration for Jamaican artist Vybez Kartel, calling him an “angel” in the eyes of Africans.

Shatta Wale made these remarks during his performance at the Freedom Street concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024, where he shared the stage with the recently released Kartel.

The Ghanaian musician shared the immense love and respect that Vybez Kartel commands on the streets of Africa, describing it as “unimaginable.” Shatta Wale, visibly emotional during his performance, took a moment to kneel and thank Kartel for the opportunity to perform alongside him. “I am coming all the way from Africa to support this man,” he said. “This man is like an angel in Africa. Vybez in flesh and soul, love you so much, Daddy.”

The Ghanaian artist continued to express his support for Jamaican music, declaring, “Before I leave here, I just want to tell you that we Africans love Jamaicans and we support Jamaican music. Everywhere you are, know that Ghana supports Jamaican music.”

In response, Vybez Kartel reciprocated the sentiment, praising the global admiration for Jamaican culture and acknowledging Shatta Wale as “the King of Dancehall in Africa.”

Shatta Wale’s emotional tribute to Kartel and his first-time performance in Jamaica highlight the strong bond between African and Jamaican artists. His gesture reinforces the mutual respect and appreciation between the two music scenes, underscoring the power of music in transcending borders.

Shatta Wale’s heartfelt performance at the Freedom Street concert highlights the deep cultural ties between Africa and Jamaica, particularly in the dancehall genre. His tribute to Vybez Kartel underscores the unifying power of music in connecting diverse cultures. As African artists increasingly collaborate with their Jamaican counterparts, it is clear that the influence of Caribbean music, especially dancehall, resonates strongly in Africa. Shatta Wale’s emotional gesture and Kartel’s acknowledgment reflect the growing synergy between the two musical worlds, offering a glimpse into the future of cross-continental collaboration in the music industry.