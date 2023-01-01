Shatta Wale Has Marine Spirits Backing Him – Prophet

At their just concluded Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, Shatta Wale and Medikal drew a packed house.

The 40,000-seat stadium was packed with supporters who came to support and patronize the two performers, who are well-liked in the nation.

In social media footage that have gone viral, spectators can be seen filling the stadium before the performance even begins.

Other artists, like as Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong, and Joey B, performed during the Freedom Wave Concert.

Following Wizkid’s absence a few weeks prior, Shatta Wale expressed optimism prior to the concert that the stadium would be packed.

A man of God with an eagle-like prophetic ministry, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, has stated that Shatta Wale has the support of spiritual forces in response to this achievement from the camp of Shatta Wale.

According to Eagle Prophet at the studios of Angel Fm, some evil powers or marine spirits assisted Shatta Wale in filling the Accra Sports Stadium since, regardless of the circumstances, no Ghanaian singer can do it.