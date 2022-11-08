Shatta Wale in trouble: Bulldog files defamation suit against him

Entertainment pundit and artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as “Bulldog” has filed a defamation suit against award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale, in a social media post a few days ago, alleged that Bulldog had a role to play in the death of artiste manager, Fennec Okyere in 2014.

The Ghana Police Service contacted Shatta Wale for questioning after making the allegations, with the case being further investigated by the Cold Case Unit.

But Bulldog, in a statement of claim filed by his lawyer, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, wants the Court to order Shatta Wale to make a publication on his social media accounts retracting his “defamatory” words.

Bulldog also prayed to Court to order a perpetual injunction restraining Shatta and his agents, workers, and servants from publishing any defamatory statements against him.

Bulldog also wants general, special, and punitive damages slapped against his former artiste “for the malicious publication of falsehood against the Plaintiff” and any other remedy the Court deems fit.