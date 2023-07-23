Shatta Wale is a great artist – Blakk Rasta

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter Blakk Rasta has revealed that shatta wale is a great artiste.

For years,the popular Ghanaian radio presenter cum Musician Blakk Rasta and iconic Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale have been at odds with each other.

The two superstars have traded barbs on social media.However, that all changed when Blakk Rasta organized his own concert, the Kuchoko Roots Festival, at the Alliance Française in Accra on June 24,2023.

To the surprise of many, Shatta Wale made a surprise appearance at the festival and performed alongside the famous broadcaster cum musician.

After the concert, the Kuchoko President spoke about his relationship with the SM boss. Blakk Rasta who was speaking in an interview with Nana Adwoa Annan — host of Onua Keteke on Onua TV said:

“I didn’t feel like going on stage again when I met Shatta Wale… We had a lengthy chat backstage where we reminisced our past experiences but for the sake of the fans i had to go on stage and perform”.

The multiple award-winning radio show host added that Shatta Wale is a great artist, and he is glad that they’re finally able to put their differences aside and hoped that they could collaborate on future projects.