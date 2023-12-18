Shatta Wale, Medikal trill fans at ‘Planning and Plotting’ concert

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal delivered a memorable musical rendition at the ‘Planning and Plotting’ concert on Saturday.



The night witnessed musical thrills from an array of musical stars who joined Medikal on stage to thrill thousands that gathered at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



Medikal’s entry at concerts has always been top-class, and he once again made a gigantic entry to the Planning and Plotting concert with a live band performance.



He was joined on stage by Shatta Wale during the late embers of the concert as they performed a series of hit songs that got the crowd amped up.



Shatta Wale, undoubtedly one of the best performers in Ghana, brought a lot of energy to the crowd as they sung along many of his track verbatim.



Quamina MP also joined Medikal on stage as they performed their ever-popular song “Amanfour Girl” as well as other hit singles.



The Asakaa Boys were also present at the concert as O’Kenneth and Xlimkid performed their global hit song “Lonely Road,” providing awe-inspiring moments for fans.



The night also witnessed some thrilling performances from Kofi Kinaata, Yaw Tog, Pappy Kojo, Kofi Jamar, and Wendy Shay, among many others.