Shatta Wale Performs in Jamaica for the First Time, Shares Stage with Vybez Kartel

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale marked a significant milestone in his career as he performed in Jamaica for the very first time.

The highlight of his performance came when he shared the stage with one of his biggest icons, Vybez Kartel, a moment he had longed for throughout his career.

During the Freedom Street concert held on December 31, 2024, Shatta Wale performed three of his hit songs, though his excitement and joy were palpable, as he expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity.

As he knelt on stage, a visibly emotional Shatta Wale thanked Vybez Kartel for allowing him to perform alongside him, acknowledging the moment as a dream come true. “Thank you so much, I’ve never performed in Jamaica before, this is my first time. I’ve always wished to perform with you on stage. God bless you, Jamaica, I love you,” he said, his words reflecting both humility and pride.

For Shatta Wale, this performance was not just a personal achievement but also an opportunity to promote his music and brand to the international audience, particularly to the Jamaican crowd and wider Caribbean music community. It also solidified his place in the global dancehall scene, sharing a stage with one of the genre’s most influential figures.

Vybez Kartel, in his response, praised Shatta Wale, acknowledging him as the “King of Dancehall in Africa” and expressing his appreciation for the growing connection between the two artists and the broader dancehall culture across continents.

This performance marks a new chapter in Shatta Wale’s career, further cementing his status as a global dancehall ambassador and reinforcing the strength of the African music scene on the world stage.