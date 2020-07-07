Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have applauded Dancehall star, Shatta Wale, to their fold after he declared his support for the club.

Shatta Wale tweeted on Saturday that he was supporting the Kumasi-based club after his “Godfather” Kofi Abban, was appointed as a Board member at the club.

The club said on Twitter that Shatta Wale was joining the “biggest family on the continent” by supporting Kotoko.

“We say ‘akwaaba’ to you and the Shatta Movement to the biggest family on the continent,” Kotoko tweeted.

Earlier this year, Shatta Wale declared his support for Legon Cities, claiming in January that he would never support another Ghana Premier League Club.

Coincidentally, he made this declaration before his performance at the match between Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko, which Kotoko won 3-1.

Kotoko, however, seem delighted to show off their new “signing”

But many people thought the African Dancehall King was a supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak, the continental club masters, since he hails from Accra.

However, some people are of the view that Shatta Wale is not a football person, but a musician and businessman.

Others also say his heart is Hearts and his head is Kotoko, because he loves numbers.

