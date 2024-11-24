Shatta Wale Prefers Performing in Wasa Over Norway Due to Lack of Unity in Ghana’s Entertainment Industry

Renowned Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has stated that he would always choose to perform at shows in Wasa, a local community, over international destinations like Norway, citing a lack of unity within the Ghanaian entertainment industry as the primary reason.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Shatta Wale explained that the absence of a unified approach to artist compensation for performances outside the country has led him to focus on local shows. “There is no unity in the industry, and so there is not a unified way to charge for shows,” he said. “So, I will always choose to serve the people that made me.”

The artist, known for his bold views, also commented on the recent ban on celebrity endorsements of alcoholic products. He expressed frustration with the entertainment industry’s lack of respect for his efforts. “I have fought enough for the industry but have always been disrespected, so I will not continue to fight for a cause that is not valued by the very people I am fighting for,” Shatta Wale added.

His remarks reflect ongoing concerns about the challenges facing the local entertainment sector, particularly the need for greater collaboration and fair recognition of artists’ contributions.