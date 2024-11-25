Shatta Wale Responds to Backlash Over Black Sherif Comments, Denies Trying to Undermine Career

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has addressed the recent backlash following his comments about fast-rising star Black Sherif, saying his social media post suggesting Sherif’s career could crash was not meant to harm the young artist’s success.

In an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Angel FM, Shatta Wale was questioned about his cryptic post, which many interpreted as a jab at Black Sherif in response to the latter’s comments on his position in the Ghanaian music scene. The post stirred heated debate, with fans wondering whether Shatta Wale was attempting to derail Sherif’s rapidly growing career.

“I didn’t mean to say his career should end,” Shatta Wale clarified. “But I’m just frustrated with how some people in this industry are always trying to pit me against other artists.”

The veteran artist expressed his frustration with what he believes is a recurring pattern in the industry. “They did the same thing with Samini, Yaa Pono, Stonebwoy, and now Black Sherif,” Wale remarked. “Every time a new artist rises, they throw my name in the mix, stirring up unnecessary conflict. These things damage my brand.”

Shatta Wale emphasized that the ongoing narrative of him being involved in feuds is beyond his control. “I’m not the one starting these beefs. They just want to make it seem like I’m always in battle with someone, and it’s been happening for years. I’ve always risen above it,” he added.

While Shatta Wale did not directly confirm or deny targeting Black Sherif specifically, he left the situation open-ended, suggesting his comments may have been a response to what he perceives as manipulation within the music industry.