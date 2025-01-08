Shatta Wale Returns to Ghana After Historic Performance in Jamaica

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has made a triumphant return to Ghana after performing at Vybez Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica.

The musician, whose international profile continues to rise, was greeted with a warm reception by his close associates and fans, who welcomed him like royalty in the Ga community.

Upon his arrival at Kotoka International Airport, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known professionally as Shatta Wale, was dressed in traditional Ghanaian attire, complete with leaves draped around his neck—a gesture symbolizing his deep connection to his roots. The reception reflected the excitement surrounding his groundbreaking performance in Jamaica, where he had the opportunity to share the stage with the legendary Vybez Kartel.

This performance marked a significant milestone in Shatta Wale’s music career, as it was his first time collaborating with the incarcerated dancehall icon. During the concert, Shatta Wale expressed his gratitude to Vybez Kartel, telling the Jamaican artist that in Africa, he is viewed as an angel. The heartfelt comment was a tribute to the support and opportunity Kartel had provided, helping to propel Shatta Wale’s career onto the global stage.

As the artist makes his way back to Ghana, the significance of this international collaboration is not lost on fans and industry observers. Shatta Wale’s growing influence in the global music scene continues to place African dancehall music in the international spotlight.