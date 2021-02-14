Two of Ghana’s biggest dancehall acts Livingston Este Satekla known by his stage name as “Stonebwoy” and Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as “Shatta Wale” have had their bans lifted by the Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

This decision according to a statement released by its Board Chairman was reached during the inaugural meeting of the 22nd VGMA Board on the 28th of January 2021.

The duo was banned following a brawl in the 2019 edition of Ghana’s most prestigious awards which threatened the safety of patrons and disrupted the ceremony.

“The Board agreed to admit them back to the scheme, hoping that such altercations that bring the scheme into disrepute, do not occur in future events.

“This makes them eligible to participate in this and subsequent editions of the VGMA; if they so desire. Also, by extension, their collaborative works with other artistes are eligible for participation in the VGMA”, the statement said.

The statement added that the VGMA scheme remains committed to celebrating Ghanaian musicians as well as projecting Ghana’s music industry and would continue to work with industry players to uphold the image and integrity of the awards scheme.

Meanwhile, the call for nominations will be closed on Monday, February 15 after nominations were opened last month.