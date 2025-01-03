Shatta Wale Stuns Fans with US$15,000 Stage Outfit at Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has made headlines yet again, revealing that the outfit he donned during his electrifying performance at Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street concert was worth a staggering $15,000.

The much-anticipated event, held over the weekend, brought together global dancehall heavyweights, and Shatta Wale ensured he left an unforgettable impression, not only with his performance but also with his choice of attire.

Speaking to the press after his set, the self-proclaimed “Dancehall King” stated, “This is not just an outfit—it’s a statement. Dancehall is about energy, style, and representing where you come from. I had to come correct for my fans and for Vybz Kartel’s legacy.”

The $15,000 outfit, reportedly designed by an internationally renowned fashion house, featured intricate details that complemented the artist’s flamboyant persona and stage presence. Fans took to social media to express their admiration, with many hailing Shatta Wale for showcasing Ghanaian pride on an international platform.

Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street concert, which celebrates the influence of dancehall culture worldwide, saw performances from various top-tier artists. However, Shatta Wale’s high-energy set, coupled with his bold fashion choice, stood out as one of the night’s most memorable moments.

Shatta Wale’s revelation underscores his commitment to not only the music but also the culture surrounding dancehall. It’s clear he continues to set the bar high, both musically and stylistically, for his peers and fans alike.