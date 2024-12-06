Shatta Wale to Perform at Vybz Kartel’s “Freedom Street” Concert in Jamaica

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has been officially announced as the sole Ghanaian performer at the highly anticipated “Freedom Street” concert, set to take place on December 31, 2024, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The event, headlined by Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, marks his first live performance in over 14 years following his recent release from prison. “Freedom Street” is poised to be a monumental celebration of resilience, artistry, and the unbreakable spirit of dancehall, drawing music lovers from around the world.

In addition to Shatta Wale, the concert will feature a stellar lineup of international artists, including Skillibeng, Busta Rhymes, Popcaan, and Spice. The event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, showcasing the best of dancehall music and culture.

Vybz Kartel, known as the “World Boss,” expressed his excitement about the event, describing it as an “evolution” in live performances that will redefine New Year’s Eve celebrations. With cutting-edge stage design, lighting, and special effects, “Freedom Street” is set to offer an immersive and electrifying atmosphere for fans.

This concert marks a significant milestone for Shatta Wale, as his inclusion in such a high-profile event further cements his position in the global dancehall scene.