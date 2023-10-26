Shatta Wale to perform in Wolverhampton on November 4 hosted by Bizzle Entertainment

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is billed to perform at a music concert in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

The concert, which will be staged on Saturday, November 4, 2023, is being organised by renowned UK-based showbiz outfit Bizzle Entertainment in collaboration with Yac Media, Alpha Sports Management, and APK Media.

After delivering a memorable performance at the recently held Ghana Music Awards UK, some fans who missed Shatta Wale’s performance would have the opportunity to witness another masterclass in Wolverhampton.

The reigning GMA UK Artiste of the Year is expected to perform his newly released “Incoming” single at the concert, with hundreds of music fans expected to be in attendance.

Shatta Wale is expected to be back in Ghana in the next few weeks ahead of his Freedom Wave Music festival slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on December 25, 2023.