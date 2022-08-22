Shatta Wale’s accomplices’ case adjourned

The case of three persons accused of abetting Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, one of Ghana’s dance hall kings, to publish a hoax shooting incident last year, have had their case adjourned to August 31.

When the matter was called before an Accra Circuit Court, the prosecution was absent.

Due to the prosecution’s absence, Mr Jerry Avernogbo, the defence counsel, prayed the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh for a date.

The prosecution was expected to commence trial after putting its house in order.

The accused persons are Kojo Owusu Koranteng, aka Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee and Iddrisu Yusif.

They are facing a charge of abetment of crime. They have denied the charge and are on bail.

On June 29, this year, the Court sentenced Shatta Wale to a fine of GHC2,000 in default, serve three months imprisonment on the charge of false publication of news.

On October 18, 2021, Shatta Wale published news that he had been shot.

This was after one Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, aka Jesus Ahoufe of New Life Kingdom Chapel, had allegedly prophesied that Shatta Wale would be shot in October 2021 just like Lucky Dube of South Africa.

The three accused persons and a relation of Shatta Wale reported at a Police Station that Shatta Wale was missing.

The Police, however, found out later that the story of the accused persons was untrue and nabbed them.