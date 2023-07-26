Shatta Wale’s ‘Freedom Wave Concert’ 2023 slated for Christmas 

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician Shatta Wale has announced the highly anticipated third edition of his “Freedom Wave Concert 2023”.

He made the announcement via his Facebook page saying Ghanaians should start preparing and it would be an annual festival.

“Get ready Ghana, this is not only for Shatta movement, but also for us all,” he said.

The Concert is set to take place at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, on Monday, December 25, 2023.

The stadium holds a capacity of 40,000 spectators.

Shatta Wale is however hopeful that he would fill the 40,000-capacity stadium coming December 25, 2023.

The post highlights Medikal as the only artiste to be featured alongside Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale is known for blending African and Western tunes that sets thrilling chorus for music enthusiast, he is also known for the song titled “Already” from Beyoncé’s Black is King Album which featured Major Lazer.

He portrays typical Ghanaian lyrics that puts him in the forefront of other African countries and the Caribbean countries.