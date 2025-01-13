Shatta Wale’s Influence Extends Beyond Music, Impacting Devoted Fan and Media Personality

Shatta Wale’s influence continues to resonate far beyond the music scene, touching the lives of many, including those who are drawn to his music and message.

One such individual is media personality Mawuli Ekpe Peter, known to many as Abro, who describes the Ghanaian dancehall star as a “deity on earth.”

In a candid interview with a local content creator, Abro opened up about the profound admiration he has for Shatta Wale, recounting how the musician’s principles have guided his life. “I don’t just listen to Shatta Wale’s music, I live by his principles,” Abro shared, his voice filled with emotion. “He has treated me with more kindness than anyone else in this industry. Despite what I was paid as a pundit, he made sure I was always taken care of.”

Abro’s bond with Shatta Wale is not based on financial gain but on a deep, mutual respect and shared values. Over his two decades working at various media outlets in Kumasi and Accra, including stations like Dynamite and Space, Abro admitted that his income rarely exceeded GHC 3,000. Despite his hard work in the competitive media industry, he often found that financial rewards were limited.

“Yeah, I worked with big stations, but I didn’t really get anything significant from that. Shatta Wale, on the other hand, has given me more than just money,” he explained. “He’s given me purpose. For being a fan of his and aligning with his personality, he made sure I never went without.”

What truly sets Abro’s story apart is his unwavering loyalty to Shatta Wale, who, in his eyes, embodies the essence of authenticity and selflessness. “My support for Wale is not about money,” Abro emphasized. “It’s about what he represents—staying real, uplifting others, and always giving back. That’s something I believe in.”

Abro’s words highlight the powerful impact Shatta Wale’s philosophy has had on his life, extending far beyond the realm of music and into the very core of his personal values. For Abro, it is not just about being a fan; it is about embracing the principles of kindness, loyalty, and integrity that Shatta Wale exemplifies.