Shatta Wale’s Manager Sammy Flex Discusses Billboard Success and Plans for 2025

Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, recently shared exciting updates on the dancehall star’s journey during an interview on Penpensiwa with Obomengniibaa Nana Akua on AsaasePa 107.3.

One of the key highlights discussed was the success of Shatta Wale’s hit single “On God,” which made a remarkable debut at number 35 on the US Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart.

The achievement has brought great pride to Shatta Wale’s camp, and Sammy Flex was quick to express his satisfaction. “We were happy when we saw it. The camp was satisfied with what we saw,” he said. He added that the recognition is a testament to Shatta Wale’s dedication, consistent hard work, and growing international presence.

Looking ahead to 2025, Sammy Flex revealed that Shatta Wale is preparing for a busy and exciting year. The dancehall icon is set to release a new album, with concerts planned both in Ghana and abroad. While specific details about the projects are being kept under wraps for now, Flex assured fans that they can expect thrilling and high-energy events throughout the year.

Addressing recent comments made by rival Stonebwoy about Shatta Wale’s upcoming performance in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel, Sammy Flex emphasized the importance of staying focused on big goals. “If you have big things to do, you don’t focus on the little things. Shatta Wale is focused,” he asserted.

Fans eager for more updates can catch the full interview on AsaasePa 107.3’s Facebook or YouTube channels, where Penpensiwa airs every Saturday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.