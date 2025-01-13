Shatta Wale’s Mother Shares Concerns Over New Home’s Location: Pastor Offers Wisdom on Blessings and Faith

Shatta Wale’s mother, Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, is undoubtedly enjoying a new luxurious home, a gesture of love from her famous son.

However, the location of the property has raised some concerns for her, prompting a thoughtful exchange with Dr. Sam Owusu, the head pastor of Pottersville Church.

According to Bishop Owusu, he was the one who prophesied that Shatta Wale would one day purchase a mansion for his mother. Now that the prophecy has come true, Mama Elsie’s response to the gift was not entirely as expected. The pastor revealed during an appearance on Asempa FM, that she expressed reservations about the house being too far from the city center.

“I listened to her concerns, but I had to remind her that in today’s world, distance doesn’t carry the same weight it once did. Development is happening everywhere, and what seems remote now could be the heart of a booming area tomorrow,” Bishop Owusu explained.

The conversation between Mama Elsie and the pastor highlights an interesting clash between perceived inconvenience and the reality of progress. Bishop Owusu, offering both practical and philosophical advice, urged her to focus on the joy of receiving such a gift from her son, rather than fixating on the property’s distance. His message was clear: “This is a house your son gave you out of love. Focus on the joy of having a home rather than worrying about its location.”

Reflecting on the journey that led them to this moment, Bishop Owusu shared that he and other pastors had been praying for both Mama Elsie and Shatta Wale for years. He acknowledged that Mama Elsie had previously expressed frustrations over feeling neglected by her son, a sentiment many parents can relate to when their children achieve great success. However, this new home is seen as a manifestation of divine timing and answered prayers.

The pastor also offered some insights into his prophetic work, noting that while he generally avoids publicising his prophecies, this particular one was shared on social media at the insistence of his congregation. He explained that the fulfilment of the prophecy was not a pursuit of attention, but rather an opportunity to show how faith and divine guidance can lead to transformative moments in people’s lives.

This heartwarming exchange between Mama Elsie, her son, and their pastor sheds light on the deeper emotional layers behind acts of generosity, while also reminding us of the power of faith and patience in waiting for blessings to materialise.