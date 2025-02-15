Shatta Wale’s On God is very Popular in Jamaica – Inpha Reblitive

Jamaican Dancehall artist Inpha Reblitive is making waves in Ghana with his latest single, “Nu Feel Like Miself (Broken)” featuring DJ Kunteh. The emotionally charged track, released earlier this year, delves into themes of identity, resilience, and personal transformation—resonating deeply with audiences navigating life’s challenges.

During a recent interview with Ameyaw TV, Inpha Reblitive expressed his admiration for Ghana’s thriving music scene and revealed his interest in collaborating with Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. He acknowledged Shatta Wale’s immense popularity in Jamaica, highlighting the impact of “On God”, which gained traction after being performed at Vybz Kartel’s Freedom Street Concert. He also recognized the global success of Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller”, which went viral in Jamaica.

Born Montie Martin in Raymonds, Clarendon, Inpha’s journey has been shaped by hardship, determination, and an unwavering passion for music. After losing his father at age 11 and becoming a breadwinner by 1age 8, he turned to music as both an emotional outlet and a tool for change. His signature blend of Dancehall and Reggae is deeply rooted in reality, relativity, and resilience, making his music both powerful and relatable.

Inpha Reblitive has built a strong reputation in the industry with songs like “Rose & Wreath,” “Pretty & Petty” ft. Destiny Sparta, “Alone” ft. ShaneO, and “Decimal Point.” His collaborations with Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Sikka Rymes, and Destiny Sparta have further cemented his position as one of the genre’s most promising voices. His recent hit “Papa Proud” and the highly anticipated “Harden Mi Heart” continue to showcase his lyrical prowess and emotional depth.

With “Nu Feel Like Miself (Broken)”, Inpha Reblitive delivers a raw, heartfelt anthem that captures the essence of Dancehall culture while pushing its boundaries. As he expands his reach in Ghana and beyond, his music remains a testament to the transformative power of perseverance and self-discovery.