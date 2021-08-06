Shattered dreams as Relay Team fails to glitter

Ghana’s dream of picking a medal in 4x100m was shattered after the team was disqualified in the men’s final.

The quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah, finished 7th in a very fast final with a time of 38.40s.

However, they got disqualified for an offence on the last changeover.

This was due to change of barton violations in the last part of the race as the final switch of was outside the legal zone.

Prior to the race, there was so much hope in the team to at least pluck a medal on the finals having beaten United States of America (USA) in the semi finals.

Safo-Antwi started the race and was relatively slower than he was in the heat and that followed through with all the other sprinters who had to play catch up with the rest of the pack.

However, Benjamin Azamati recovered well and gave it to Emmanuel Yeboah who handed the baton to Joseph Paul Amoah for the anchor leg to complete the race.

Italy, finished first, followed by Great Britain, while Andre De Grasse managed to pick a third place for Canada.