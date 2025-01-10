Shaun Bartlett Predicts Surprise FA Cup Victory for Manchester United Over Arsenal

Former Premier League forward Shaun Bartlett is backing Manchester United to cause an upset in their FA Cup 3rd round clash against Arsenal, despite the Red Devils’ struggles this season.

The South African ex-footballer, who had a stint at Charlton Athletic, anticipates a 2-1 win for United when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 12 January 2025. Bartlett believes that, despite Arsenal being the favorites, United’s recent form, including a surprising 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, gives them the confidence they need to progress.

Bartlett commented, “This game is lined up for a surprise result, and I feel United will sneak a win this weekend.” He further added that United can draw confidence from their performances against top teams like Liverpool and Manchester City, showcasing that they can still compete with the best.

While acknowledging the absence of key Arsenal players, Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri, Bartlett is confident that the Gunners’ squad depth will still make them a strong contender.

Bartlett also praised new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, urging patience as the Portuguese coach adapts to the Premier League. “Once he gets players in that can play to his system, the team will get better results,” Bartlett said.

With plenty of goalmouth action expected, Bartlett predicts a thrilling match but expects United to edge Arsenal 2-1, continuing their recent momentum. The game will be broadcast live on Showmax Premier League at 17:00 on Sunday.