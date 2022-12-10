Shea Network Ghana organized exhibition for partner’s

Shea Network Ghana and Tungteiya Woman’s Association organized Shea trade fair and exhibition to provide mentorship for prospective women entrepreneurs in the Shea business sector.

The trade fair exhibition held in Tamale was sponsored by Oxfam Ghana and the Global Affairs Canada, to link women to supplies and buyers in areas related to their business plans and provide the link to allow them to purchase the inputs needed for their business.

Ms Ubaidatu Iddrisu, Project Manager of Woman’ Economic Advancement for Collective Transformation (WEACT) at Shea Network Ghana said the program was part of WEACT project implementation of the “Gender Responsive Skills to promote women’s livelihood in the Northern sector.

She indicated that the five year project implemented by Shea Network Ghana and it’s partners were Norsaac, Tungteiya Women’s Association, Wildaf, Viamo, Send-Ghana.

She said the project seeks to address the economic barriers to women’s economic empowerment and to directly give a voice to approximately 5,400: women and girls and 3,510 men and both directly and indirectly at the end of the five years.

She added that the project was also to increase access to innovative and viable gender- responsive business models and enhance equal access to productive resources for women, included gender-responsive financial products and land ownership and use.