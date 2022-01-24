Shea-nut processing facilities commissioned in Bawku West

A private Company, Hope Givers, has constructed and equipped two shea-nut processing facilities and a warehouse to support women in three communities in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region to process shea-nuts into butter.

The Company, with funding support from the Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), an international economic development organization, constructed and equipped the factories valued at about GH¢ 400,000.00 to the beneficiary communities, including; Tanga, Adagbira and Tetako.

At separate durbars to commission the facilities, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hope Givers Company Limited, Madam Linda Atibila, said the purpose of the Company was to help address perennial migration of women from the rural to urban centres in search for jobs.

She disclosed that the Company began its operations with support to 15 women within the three beneficiary communities, and currently had over 1,800 women in 15 communities across the Bawku West District.

Madam Atibila said “We are putting up the processing facilities so that we can have an organized and certified structure for members of the public to walk in and buy shea butter.

“It makes mobbing up the butter from the women easier, and for us, as a private Company, it also helps us to meet export orders,” she added.

The CEO expressed gratitude to MEDA for the support, and appealed to other organizations to extend support to women in the shea-nut processing to enable them expand their businesses.

Mr Charles Addo, a Business Specialist at MEDA, said his outfit created business solutions to poverty, and admonished women in the beneficiary communities to attach seriousness to their work.

He said it was important for them to inculcate in themselves the habit of record keeping, which he noted was one of the surest ways to help them gauge the progress of their businesses.

Mr Ahmed Alhassan, the Bawku West District Coordinating Director, said construction of the factories were timely, and would reduce the hitherto cost associated with labour and the challenges women faced in the shea-nut processing business in the District.

He thanked management of Hope Givers Company Limited and MEDA for the initiative, and pledged the Assembly’s support to women in the beneficiary communities to enable their businesses flourish.

Madam Ayabilla Asigimal, a women group leader from Tanga, said the facilities would relieve them of the struggles they go through in processing shea-nut into butter, and thanked the Company and MEDA for the support.