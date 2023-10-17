Shea Processing Centre established in Kumbuuyili community

A shea processing centre has been constructed at Kumbuuyili in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region to promote economic opportunities and improve livelihoods of women in the community as well as extend the shea value chain.

The facility, which has been equipped with a kneader, a crusher, roasters and a miller to help in processing the shea, is to benefit Kpanmanga Shea Processing groups, which are two women-led shea processing groups comprising 35 members each in the community.

It was constructed by Songtaba, a women and children’s rights advocacy NGO working in the northern part of the country, with funding support from GODREJ, a United States organisation, following an appeal from the women shea processing groups in the area.

Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Executive Director of Songtaba, speaking during the inauguration and handing over of the processing centre to the beneficiary groups at Kumbuuyili, advised the women to take good care of the facility to improve their operations and incomes.

In line with the project, a Village Savings and Loans Association has been set up among the women groups to ensure savings and funds to improve their operations, while efforts are ongoing to facilitate other market linkages for them.

A five-member Management Committee is also in place to manage the centre.

Hajia Adam appealed to the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to support the facility and the women in their quest to secure more market for their products.

She expressed gratitude to GODREJ and the community for the partnership.

Mr. Mohammed Yakubu Ahmed, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, expressed the Assembly’s support for the facility, and advised the beneficiary women to adhere to quality standards to enable them to export their products to other countries.

Mrs. Bibiana Yakubu, Assembly Member for Malshegu Electoral Area, urged the beneficiary women groups to work together to reap the full benefits of the facility

Madam Salima Abdulai, Women’s Leader at the community, expressed gratitude to Son

gtaba and its partners for their support, and pledged their commitment to take good care of the facility to sustain their operations.

Mr Abdallah Ibrahim, Chairman of the community, who spoke on behalf of the community chief, also thanked the partners for their support and pledged their commitment to take good care of the facility.