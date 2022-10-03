Sheer Ecstasy At Deluxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 14.

It was sheer bamboozlement for fight fans who thronged the Bukom Boxing Arena ; frenetic display from the boxers on the bill and a resounding dose of entertainment at the 14th episode of the Deluxy Professional Boxing League. Patrons defied the showers that had kept pouring steadily throughout the day and it was definitely worth it as the excitement that pervaded the venue was veritably palpable.

The night kicked off with a Welterweight contest over six rounds between Attoh Quarshie Gym’s Aminu Quarshie, a former kickboxer and Ernest Ampah from Akotoku Academy. Both boxers were poised for victory as they were coming off impressive wins in their respective previous outings. The bout was thus keenly contested with multiple knockdowns, seeing each fighter visit the canvas at least once. The final verdict was a majority draw.

Next was debutant Paul Sackey, The Pride of Chorkor who blasted out a heavily muscled Samuel Aforley in round two of their Light heavyweight contest.

Then came a complete thriller: Mohammed Fuseini (CQBF) versus Jerry Klutei Robertson (The Gym) in a Bantamweight blockbuster fit for the gods.A high level display of skill, tenacity, aggression and proper conditioning was what these two displayed. Both boxers commanded mammoth fan bases who kept chanting and yearning for more. In the end it was a majority decision win for Fuseini, a result which was debatable and resulted in protests from a section of the fans.

In the Super Bantamweight division, prospect Enoch Tetteh ( Sonia Gym) engaged Wisdom Gym’s David Tagoe in another mouthwatering encounter with Tetteh earning a Split decision victory on the cards.

Eric Quarm from Fit Square won on points against Bernard Ankrah from The Black Panthers Boxing Gym in a Super Featherweight fray over six rounds.

Man of the moment and crowd puller Charles Tetteh of The Panix Gym put up another ferocious display, scoring a stoppage win over Michael Tagoe of The Seconds Out Boxing Gym in round two of their Featherweight battle.

The fortnightly event put together by Imax Media Group Promotions in collaboration with The Ghana Boxing Authority and beamed live on Max Tv also saw some juvenile and amateur action.

Bukom Banku and King Jerry were also on hand for musical performances.

Among dignitaries in attendance were Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye and GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye.