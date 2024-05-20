Shehu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin: Message Of Condolence To The Supreme Leader Of Iran

In the name of Allah, the most beneficial and the most Merciful

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE TO THE SUPREME LEADER OF IRAN, AYATOLLAH KHAMENEI, THE IRANIAN PEOPLE, THE IRANIAN CONSULATE IN GHANA AND THE MUSLIM WORLD.

“And do not imagine that those who were killed in God’s path are dead. No! They are living and they are provided for by their Lord”

It was with great sadness that we learned of the unexpected martyrdom of the great president and his esteemed entourage.

No condolence message can express how sad we are about the tragic loss. We cannot begin to imagine the pain the good Iranian nation must be going through. President Ebrahim Raisi was more than just a President– He had the oppressed and vulnerable people at heart.

We will always remember his kindhearted nature.

We wish you, the bereaved families and the Iranian nation a lot of strength and we hope the precious memories you carry in your heart will help you through this challenging time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Shehu Dalhu Abdul-Mumin

Zongo Chief and the leader of Ahlulbayt community in Northern Ghana