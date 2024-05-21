Sheik Muhammad Darul Hikma’s Message To Iran Over President Death

INNAA LILLAAH WA INNAA ILAYHI RAAJI’OON

We are heartbroken to learn about the demise of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi and his companions. It is bitter, but a necessary pill to swallow. It is a decree of the Almighty Allaah that we have to concede to.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Sayyid Ali Khamnei, the bereaved family; to the Iranian Consulate in Ghana, and to all who were affected by this tragic loss.

May Allaah overlook their shortcomings and grant them a better place in Jannah.

Sheik Muhammad Darul Hikma. (Shia Imam of Ashanti Region)