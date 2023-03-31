Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation Condem The Burning Of The Provocative Holy Quran In Denmark

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) condemns in the strongest terms the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark on Friday 24th March, 2023 in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen. This hateful terrorist act reflects ignorance and reckless dissipation exhibited by the perpetrators.

This vile act is capable of hampering relationship between Denmark and the Islamic world. Despite the progress made in building bridges of understanding and social cohesion, such anti-Islamic acts go a long way to undermine all efforts to uphold the values of tolerance, religious freedom and coexistence. They help also to provoke the feelings of Muslims around the world, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan.

We urge the authorities in Copenhagen to do the needful and take immediate action against the perpetrators of this terrorist act and to do everything to arrest the worrisome rise of anti-Islamic activities in Denmark. Burning of the Holy Quran is nothing but clearly an outright attack against Islam and Muslims worldwide. Much as we uphold freedom of expression, the burning of the Holy Quran is a direct insult to Islam and incites hatred.

We call on governments and relevant institutions worldwide to issue laws that deter the unleashing of such acts of terrorism against religions and to end the ignorance of such acts being perpetrated under the umbrella of freedom of expression.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Sender:

Foday M. Kamara

Interim Country Director

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation

STBHF