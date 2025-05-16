Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation Marks 77th Anniversary of Al-Nakba

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) has joined global commemorations of the 77th anniversary of Al-Nakba, the 1948 displacement of Palestinian communities.

In a statement released on May 15, 2025, the organization described the event as a continuing humanitarian crisis affecting millions.

Acting Executive Director Zainab B. Sankoh characterized Al-Nakba as “the catastrophic dispossession that transformed Palestinian history,” referencing UN reports indicating over 7 million Palestinians remain displaced. The statement cited ongoing concerns about territorial fragmentation and settlement expansion in occupied territories.

The foundation called for international action to implement UN Resolution 194, which affirms Palestinian refugees’ right of return. “We stand with Palestinians in their pursuit of justice and self-determination,” Sankoh stated, while condemning all forms of violence against civilian populations.

The 1948 displacement affected approximately 750,000 Palestinians, with subsequent generations maintaining refugee status under UNRWA oversight. Current UN data shows 5.9 million registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.