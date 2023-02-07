Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamid Foundation Solidarises With Syria, Turkey and Lebanon

“In the name of Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Merciful, whose bounties are unbounded, whose benevolence is everlasting, whose blessings are uncountable, whose being is eternal, whose mercy is unlimited, whose provisions are un-ending, and whose Love is our life, whose worship is our faith”.

SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF SYRIA, TURKEY AND LEBANON

“Oh Allah, the God of mercy and compassion, we come before you with our hearts filled with sorrows and sympathy as we watch the unprecedented destruction in Syria and Turkey, and by extension in Lebanon. We pray that Your healing would be felt by those affected, and who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

We pray for Your guidance and protection for all those who are responding to the humanitarian needs and the many challenges left in the wake of the unfortunate event in Syria, Turkey and Lebanon. We pray for our Muslim brothers and sisters and non Muslims alike, who may be caught in this natural disaster. We pray for those trapped to be rescued and provided with the necessary assistance for speedy recovery.

Oh Allah, You are our refuge and strength, and You alone is sufficient to help in times of trouble. For this we give you thanks and ask that You accept our prayers for the people of Turkey, Syria and Lebanon”.

STATEMENT:

It was with great distress and sadness that we at the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) received the news about the devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkey, Syria and Lebanon on Monday 6th February, 2023 in which

according to reports, thousands have died, trapped and wounded. The quake seriously caused mass destruction to infrastructure in the affected zones.

Having seen the destruction wrought by this earthquake, we would like to express our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the people of Turkey, Syria and Lebanon, who are undergoing the tragic and traumatic experiences due to the loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure. We extend our sympathy and solidarity to the grieving families of the

victims and to all those affected by this unfortunate disaster.

The massive scale of destruction across caused by this devastating earthquake is a serious blow, as the destruction left behind is unimaginable. It is the imagination that creates solidarity, the sense that what affects one, affects all. We are all vulnerable to event that shatters ordinary life and changes it forever.

It is hard to know what to say in the face of the destruction, the suffering, and the anxiety that this earthquake has unleashed on the affected countries. It is even hard to know what to say, not just the emergency service providers struggling to rescue those trapped under rooted buildings, but also the way ordinary people have come together to save lives and rescue the wounded. We are pretty sure that what the ordinary people are making now will be vindicated to be stronger than the devastation itself.

This earthquake has reinforced our belief and advocacy for disaster awareness and prevention programme, to help train personnel who can play key role in solving global challenges such as natural disasters and climate change, and for ensuring that the environment in which we live together is sustained for the good of all.

And, in these tragic moments, we pray that Allah bestow mercy on all those who are suffering now and to grant divine comfort and consolation to the bereaved families during this time of immense trial and grief. We continue to pray for the safety of the emergency relief personnel and other institutions currently working on the ground; and as well as for speed recovery in the affected areas.

In solidarity!

Sender:

Mrs. Hawa Adama Maseray

Chief Executive Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation