Sheila Bartels Advocates for Salary-Only Pay for Politicians to Curb Monetization of Politics

Sheila Bartels, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, has called for a radical reform in Ghana’s political remuneration system, advocating that politicians should only receive salaries.

She believes this move would combat the growing monetization of politics in the country.

In a Facebook post, Bartels argued that restricting political figures to only salaries would ease the burden on both politicians and citizens. “This will prevent the public from expecting anything from politicians,” she stated, explaining that it would allow leaders to focus on their duties without the constant pressure of managing additional allowances or perks.

The lawmaker further emphasized that such a move would create transparency, with citizens fully aware that political appointees would receive nothing beyond their salaries. This, she believes, would encourage genuine service and eliminate any expectations for extra benefits.

Her post read: “I’m impressed! Let’s continue to lead Ghana without expecting allowances, fuel, gratis, cars, etc. Let’s cancel everything down from the Presidency, Executive, Parliament, Judiciary except salaries. No fees, levies, taxes to citizens. Ghanaians deserve that freedom. Let servants be real about service. No one will expect anything from them since it will be public information that political appointees get NOTHING. FOR GOD AND COUNTRY, IT WILL WORK! I support you 100%.”

Bartels’ stance reflects her firm belief that removing non-salary benefits will lead to a more focused and accountable political system, where public servants are truly dedicated to the welfare of the people.