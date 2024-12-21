Sheila Bartels Urges Incoming Government to Utilize Existing Fleet, Save Public Funds

Sheila Bartels, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, has called on the incoming administration under President-elect John Dramani Mahama to make use of the existing fleet of vehicles handed over by the outgoing government to protect the public purse.

Bartels, who will not be returning to Parliament, emphasized that the Akufo-Addo government has provided a well-maintained fleet for the next administration, which includes 200 pickups, 200 motorbikes, and 20 land cruisers.

In a social media post, Bartels urged the incoming officials to avoid purchasing new cars, including expensive V8 vehicles, to save taxpayers’ money. “There should be NO purchase of cars, V8 to save taxpayers’ money. Obiaa nnuusi dada noaaaa!” she wrote, stressing that the current fleet should be sufficient for their official duties.

Her post concluded with a patriotic note: “Things are looking good! FOR GOD AND COUNTRY!”