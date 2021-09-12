Shelve ‘African Time’ mantra – MP Agbodza

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament of Adaklu at the weekend advised Ghanaians to shelve the mentality of ‘African time” mantra and respect time for development.

“Time is precious and irreversible so let us respect it,” he advised.

Mr. Agbodza gave the advice at the commissioning and handing over of two boreholes to the chiefs and people of Adaklu Kpatove in the Adaklu District.

The boreholes were refurbished and mechanised by Ghanaian Heritage Association – Global Diaspora, United Kingdom at a total cost of over 20,000 Ghana Cedis.

The Association, which was formed in January, 2021, is a benevolent organisation based in the United Kingdom.

The programme which was to start at 11 a.m. started around 12.30 p.m.

The MP had to sit alone at the high table with few community members and some of the organisers around.

Mr. Agbodza noted that “Ghana is a country of excellence, so we must do things with precision.

“Giving excuses, such as traffic congestion for our lateness to work and programmes does not hold water,” adding that the one in the car ahead of you started earlier than you did.

He therefore urged Ghanaians to make judicious use of their time for the progress of the country.

The Ghana Chapter of the Association was inaugurated at the ceremony by Mad. Charlotte Deny, Treasurer of the Association.