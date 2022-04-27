Shenzhou-13 Astronauts Assisted On Their Safe Return To Earth

The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft safely landed on April 16th 2022, after six months aboard China’s newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for the country’s space program. The spacecraft carrying three astronauts landed in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, about 9 hours after departing from the core Tianhe module of Tiangong space station.

As the leading global provider of professional communications equipment and solutions, Hytera is proud to provide communication support for the safe landing of the Shenzhou-13 return capsule as well as the astronauts.

With the capsule landing site in Gobi Desert, the largest desert in Asia where cellular coverage can be patchy or even non-existent, the ground rescue and recovery team was in need of a reliable and portable communication system to coordinate and dispatch team members efficiently.

In this combo photo, astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu (from L to R) are out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in North China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region on April 16, 2022.

Adopting Hytera DMR communication system, the team can be divided into convenient talk groups, so only the relevant group needs to hear the call, which is a very efficient way of communicating compared with consumer mobile phone services, which are restricted to one-to-one calling, and helps to ensure smooth and discrete operations.

The system also integrates GPS function to enable team members to be monitored and located outdoors, while Bluetooth or RFID technology in the radio can be integrated with beacons and RFID tags to provide indoor location fixes. Location technology means that members can be quickly located in the case of an accident or gets into trouble if they press the emergency button or an automatic alarm is triggered.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship lands successfully at the Dongfeng landing site in North China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region, April 16, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

Hytera DMR radio systems can also be integrated with fixed telephony systems, cellular networks, CCTV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) sensor data to provide access to a wider range of data and to enable communications with people without radios or outside the DMR coverage area.

As a key player in the PMR industry, Hytera has successfully supported the development of various national-level projects in public safety, transportation, emergency response, utility and other industrial verticals. In the future, Hytera will continue to make better efforts on world-class missions with its professional critical communication technologies to make the world more efficiently and intelligently connected.