Sherif Quaye promises good show against Bright Ayala as he defends WBO Africa lightweight title

WBO Africa Lightweight champion Sherif Quaye has stepped up his training and preparations as he will defends his belt against Bright Ayala of the Wisdom Boxing Gym on Saturday July 8, 2023 at the Golden Beach Resort, Accra.

The bout is the main event put up by Swavy Blu Promotions in collaboration with Bronx Promotions.

Coach Carl Lokko, head trainer at the Bronx Gym which houses crack boxers and aspiring champions told Yours Truly they are ready to battle and called on boxing fans to come in numbers to watch the fight, but should also remember to comport themselves at the exclusive tourism resort.

Quaye 28, (22-3-1, 14KOs) mounted a spirited defence for the WBO lightweight strap with Otto Joseph October 2022 after stopping Emmanuel Amos to win the belt.

Quaye now ranked 15 by the WBO knows he has to impress against a tough Ghanaian opponent Bright Ayala 25, (16-1-1, 11KOs) who also has a good corner in the person of Coach Dr. Ofori Asare.

The promoters have promised other exciting undercards. This is an opportunity to see boxers from the Bronx Gym on display.