Sherif Quaye versus Bright Ayala: Weigh In On Friday July 7 For WBO Africa lightweight title

The Golden Beach Hotel at Korle Gonno will be the venue for the weigh in for the fight between WBO Africa Lightweight Champion Sheriff Quaye and Challenger Bright Ayala dubbed -The Reign.

According to Swavy Blu, the promoters, the weigh in will start at exactly 11am.

Meanwhile, Coach Carl Lokko who handles WBO Africa Lightweight champion Sherif Quaye says they are coming to perform as real champions, and want to keep the title to propel them to bigger opportunities.

Coach Asare and his team who take care of Bright Ayala at the Wisdom Boxing Gym also says they will give boxing fans a memorable night.

The event which has been sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and WBO Africa is staged by Swavy Blu Promotions in collaboration with Bronx Promotions.

Quaye 28, also called ‘One Time has a record of 22-3-1, 14KOs.He is now ranked 15 by the WBO.

Bright Ayala 25 has a record of 16-1-1, 11Kos, he has promised to put up the show of his life.

The undercards will feature promising boxing stars from the Bronx Gym and others who will get the chance on the bill. The like of Emmanuel Quartey, Issifu Labista Sulley, Stephen Coffie, Jacob Laryea aka Chorkor Fire, Emmanuel Mankattah Sackey and others are on the bill.

The gate fees for Saturday are very moderate for VIP, Ringside and Popular stand.